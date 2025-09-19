Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 32,912 Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. $HMST

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 297,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,912 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in HomeStreet during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 257.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HomeStreet during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 960.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in HomeStreet during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HomeStreet Stock Performance

Shares of HMST stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $262.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day moving average of $12.17. HomeStreet, Inc. has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $16.10.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $48.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.96 million. HomeStreet had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

