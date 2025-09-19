Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 44,976 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation $SIMO

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) by 155.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,988 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,976 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $3,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,413 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,692 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $561,000. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIMO has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup raised Silicon Motion Technology to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.63.

Silicon Motion Technology Price Performance

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $91.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.11 and its 200-day moving average is $64.43. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $92.25.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $198.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.40 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 10.36%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Silicon Motion Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Corporation will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Silicon Motion Technology Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

