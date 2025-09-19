Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 48,043 Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF $PBW

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Free Report) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,043 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 357.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $199,000.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $27.94 on Friday. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.86.

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

