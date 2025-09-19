Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF $IYY

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 87.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,474 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYY. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IYY opened at $161.39 on Friday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $116.99 and a 1 year high of $161.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.44. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

