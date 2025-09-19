Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. $DHIL

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,154 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 4,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paula R. Meyer sold 350 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.80, for a total value of $49,630.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,593.40. The trade was a 8.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Performance

Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock opened at $142.75 on Friday. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a one year low of $122.32 and a one year high of $173.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.56 and its 200 day moving average is $142.32. The stock has a market cap of $389.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.80.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 31.71%.The business had revenue of $36.03 million during the quarter.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s payout ratio is 34.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

