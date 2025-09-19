Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. $ECO

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO – Free Report) by 56.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,528 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Okeanis Eco Tankers were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Okeanis Eco Tankers alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Okeanis Eco Tankers by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Okeanis Eco Tankers by 23.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 71,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 13,842 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $440,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ECO. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:ECO opened at $30.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $35.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.64. The company has a market cap of $969.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of -0.09.

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $93.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. Okeanis Eco Tankers had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 15.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Okeanis Eco Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.3%. Okeanis Eco Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is 133.97%.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a shipping company, owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 14 tanker vessels comprising six modern Suezmax tankers and eight modern VLCC tankers focusing on the transportation of crude oil. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Neo Faliro, Greece.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Okeanis Eco Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okeanis Eco Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.