Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 167,212 Shares of Aris Mining Co. $ARMN

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Free Report) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 706,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,212 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Aris Mining were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Aris Mining by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 86,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Aris Mining by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 70,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Aris Mining by 3.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 163,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in Aris Mining by 27.4% in the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 52,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,210 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Aris Mining in the first quarter worth about $76,000. 35.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Aris Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Aris Mining from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aris Mining in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aris Mining in a report on Monday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

ARMN opened at $9.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Aris Mining Co. has a 1-year low of $3.29 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -459.50 and a beta of -0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.42.

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022.

