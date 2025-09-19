Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 44,874 Shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. $FRPH

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Free Report) by 59.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,874 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in FRP were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in FRP by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 16,489 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in FRP by 5,299.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 12,030 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in FRP by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 38,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 18,452 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in FRP during the fourth quarter worth $476,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in FRP by 4,597.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares during the period. 45.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRP Stock Performance

Shares of FRP stock opened at $25.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.09 and a 200-day moving average of $26.97. The stock has a market cap of $478.13 million, a PE ratio of 89.36 and a beta of 0.62. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.72 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

FRP Profile

FRP ( NASDAQ:FRPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 1.15%.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

