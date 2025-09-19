Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 45,243 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. $GMRE

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 388,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,243 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 494,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 38,577 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 55,844 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,550,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,564,000 after purchasing an additional 144,671 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 76.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 34,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 347,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 158,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark Okey Decker, Jr. purchased 102,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $669,395.36. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 102,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,395.36. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 161,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,016. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Price Performance

Global Medical REIT stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $10.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $517.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Medical REIT’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, September 22nd. The 1-5 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Sunday, September 21st.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $37.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.57 million. Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 7.32%. Global Medical REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.930 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Medical REIT announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 13th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Medical REIT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 38.8%. This is a positive change from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 857.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Medical REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.92.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

