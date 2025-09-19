Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc $KNSA

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) by 26.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 156,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,859 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International were worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the first quarter valued at $301,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 84.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 177.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 394,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,762,000 after purchasing an additional 252,125 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the first quarter valued at $1,184,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 795,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,737,000 after purchasing an additional 54,361 shares in the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KNSA stock opened at $35.92 on Friday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $37.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 898.22 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.51.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International ( NASDAQ:KNSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $156.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.21 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 0.90%. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

KNSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

In other news, COO Eben Tessari sold 138,614 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $4,601,984.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 49,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,178. This trade represents a 73.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Ragosa sold 18,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $621,259.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 27,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,326.01. This trade represents a 41.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 561,371 shares of company stock worth $18,825,009. Insiders own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

