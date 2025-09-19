Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Tiptree Financial Inc. $TIPT

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Tiptree Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87,249 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Tiptree Financial were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Tiptree Financial alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tiptree Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Tiptree Financial by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Tiptree Financial by 86.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Tiptree Financial by 8.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Tiptree Financial by 16.2% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tiptree Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd.

Tiptree Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TIPT opened at $23.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.63 million, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.23. Tiptree Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $26.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.47.

Tiptree Financial (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $528.75 million for the quarter. Tiptree Financial had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 13.90%.

Tiptree Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Tiptree Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.05%.

Tiptree Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tiptree Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.