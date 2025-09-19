Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $3.21 Million Position in Better Home & Finance Holding Company $BETR

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ:BETR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 293,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,924 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Better Home & Finance were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new position in Better Home & Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $2,103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Better Home & Finance news, CAO J. Calamari Nicholas sold 12,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $273,840.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,598.86. This represents a 57.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 23.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Better Home & Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th.

Better Home & Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BETR opened at $32.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.17 and its 200 day moving average is $14.55. The company has a market capitalization of $489.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.58. Better Home & Finance Holding Company has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $44.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.14 million. Better Home & Finance had a negative net margin of 153.25% and a negative return on equity of 1,105.80%.

Better Home & Finance Company Profile

Better Home & Finance Holding Co engages in the provision of comprehensive homeownership services. It offers mortgage loans, real estate agent services, and title and homeowner’s insurance services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

