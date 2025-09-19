Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $3.62 Million Position in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. $MCB

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCB. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 749.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 316,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,704,000 after acquiring an additional 278,966 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the first quarter worth $12,602,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the fourth quarter worth $12,109,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the first quarter worth $10,206,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 145.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 42,156 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on MCB shares. Hovde Group increased their price objective on Metropolitan Bank from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Metropolitan Bank from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Metropolitan Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Harvey Gutman sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $109,774.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,638.63. This trade represents a 6.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terence J. Mitchell sold 4,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $347,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,381.20. This represents a 26.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,696 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,346 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCB opened at $80.40 on Friday. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $47.08 and a twelve month high of $81.33. The firm has a market cap of $837.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.15 and a 200-day moving average of $66.11.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 13.68%.The company had revenue of $76.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Metropolitan Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, July 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Metropolitan Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.72%.

Metropolitan Bank declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 17th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

Featured Stories

