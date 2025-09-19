Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $3.64 Million Stake in Fortrea Holdings Inc. $FTRE

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,275 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortrea were worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTRE. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at $546,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortrea by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 43,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth about $301,000.

Fortrea stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $25.28. The stock has a market cap of $967.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.77.

Fortrea ( NASDAQ:FTRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 37.57%.The firm had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.61 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter M. Neupert bought 32,500 shares of Fortrea stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $203,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 98,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,306.32. This represents a 49.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Erin L. Russell bought 9,854 shares of Fortrea stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $100,018.10. Following the acquisition, the director owned 9,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,018.10. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 72,354 shares of company stock worth $507,168 and have sold 10,311 shares worth $94,635. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTRE. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fortrea from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Fortrea from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Baird R W raised shares of Fortrea from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Fortrea from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Fortrea in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

