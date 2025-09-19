Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $3.56 Million in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF $ILCB

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 46,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ILCB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $345,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 339.2% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 21,394 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $91.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.68 and a fifty-two week high of $92.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.65.

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

