Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 66,719 Shares of Couchbase, Inc. $BASE

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 225,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,719 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Couchbase were worth $3,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BASE. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $657,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Couchbase by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 32,999 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Couchbase by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Couchbase by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Couchbase by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Couchbase news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 17,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $430,770.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 829,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,229,012.44. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Huw Owen sold 15,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $385,396.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 377,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,173,469.60. This represents a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,012 over the last 90 days. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BASE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Couchbase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.50 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.47.

Couchbase Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BASE opened at $24.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 0.93. Couchbase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $25.16.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $57.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.15 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 52.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Featured Stories

