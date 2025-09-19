Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF $SUSL

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,150 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 253.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Obsido Oy purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 350,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SUSL stock opened at $115.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.10. The company has a market cap of $998.99 million, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.00. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $115.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.3091 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

