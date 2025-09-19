Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. $VPG

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 26,360 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vishay Precision Group were worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VPG. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 648.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 154.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 12,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of VPG opened at $33.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.57 and a 1 year high of $33.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.85. The firm has a market cap of $441.97 million, a P/E ratio of -369.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vishay Precision Group ( NYSE:VPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. Vishay Precision Group had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $75.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.93 million. Vishay Precision Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vishay Precision Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vishay Precision Group

About Vishay Precision Group

(Free Report)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.