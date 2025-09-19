Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 116,482 Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. $NBR

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) by 58.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 116,482 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 520.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 3,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 5,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NBR opened at $39.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $618.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.60. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 52-week low of $23.27 and a 52-week high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.48.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.05) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $832.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.98 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 35.99% and a negative net margin of 3.51%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.29) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Varde Partners Inc sold 312,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $12,819,993.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,406,052 shares in the company, valued at $57,704,374.08. The trade was a 18.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nabors Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $43.00.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

