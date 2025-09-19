Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 18,091 Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. $GSBC

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,091 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Great Southern Bancorp were worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSBC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 166,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,208,000 after acquiring an additional 14,327 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 228,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,650,000 after buying an additional 20,248 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $457,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 17,650.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares in the last quarter. 41.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Great Southern Bancorp from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

Great Southern Bancorp Price Performance

GSBC stock opened at $64.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.57 and a 12-month high of $68.01. The company has a market capitalization of $730.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.57.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.35. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 19.18%.The company had revenue of $59.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Great Southern Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.26%.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

