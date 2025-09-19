Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 202,511 Shares of Patria Investments Limited $PAX

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,511 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Patria Investments were worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Patria Investments by 9.6% in the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,346,000 after purchasing an additional 141,842 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Patria Investments by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,317,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,324,000 after purchasing an additional 382,178 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Patria Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $13,503,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Patria Investments by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 915,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,646,000 after purchasing an additional 195,616 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patria Investments by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patria Investments stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day moving average is $12.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Patria Investments Limited has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $15.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Patria Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patria Investments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

