Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes $3.58 Million Position in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. $BTSGU

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,575,000.

Get BrightSpring Health Services alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. Linden Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Linden Advisors LP now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Advent Capital Management DE lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Advent Capital Management DE now owns 99,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 16,604 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 226,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,913,000 after acquiring an additional 17,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 231.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,240,000 after acquiring an additional 170,106 shares in the last quarter.

BrightSpring Health Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BTSGU opened at $93.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.49. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.09 and a twelve month high of $96.88.

BrightSpring Health Services Dividend Announcement

BrightSpring Health Services Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.8437 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%.

(Free Report)

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTSGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpring Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpring Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.