Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Holdings in AdvanSix $ASIX

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,058 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 149.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 22.3% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 33.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

ASIX opened at $21.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.64. AdvanSix has a 12 month low of $17.97 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is 22.54%.

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

