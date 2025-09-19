Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 31,700 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the August 15th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Greene County Bancorp Stock Up 5.8%

Shares of GCBC stock opened at $24.73 on Friday. Greene County Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $35.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.23.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.47 million for the quarter.

Greene County Bancorp Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greene County Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This is a boost from Greene County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Greene County Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCBC. Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 425.0% in the first quarter. Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Greene County Bancorp in the first quarter worth $624,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 202.8% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greene County Bancorp in the second quarter worth $460,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greene County Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $403,000. 13.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

