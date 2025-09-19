Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO Stock Position Decreased by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC reduced its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HALO. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 62.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 199.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 153,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,776,000 after acquiring an additional 13,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ HALO opened at $76.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.95. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $77.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 7.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.31. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 150.85% and a net margin of 47.28%.The business had revenue of $325.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.400 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HALO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Zacks Research raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Halozyme Therapeutics

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $1,488,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 733,719 shares in the company, valued at $54,618,042.36. This trade represents a 2.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bernadette Connaughton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $294,720.00. Following the sale, the director owned 46,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,423.36. This trade represents a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,000 shares of company stock worth $6,771,120. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.