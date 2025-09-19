Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,750 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. $MHO

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,652 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in M/I Homes by 38.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in M/I Homes by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 57.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 36.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M/I Homes Stock Performance

Shares of MHO stock opened at $152.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $176.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.66 and its 200 day moving average is $119.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 11.40%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised M/I Homes to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Zelman & Associates upgraded M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.50.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

