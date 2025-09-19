Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 102.8% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 627.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $101.26 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 1 year low of $98.95 and a 1 year high of $190.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.99 and its 200-day moving average is $109.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.45.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 73.05% and a net margin of 8.70%.The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.200-6.550 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group set a $119.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

