Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 1,254 Shares of JFrog Ltd. $FROG

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JFrog were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,871,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,903,000 after acquiring an additional 35,458 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JFrog by 6.5% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,622,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,933,000 after buying an additional 222,635 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 65.1% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,630,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,482 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in JFrog by 1,974.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,151,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,832,000 after buying an additional 2,047,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in JFrog by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,996,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,703,000 after acquiring an additional 965,912 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FROG has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on JFrog from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.93.

In other JFrog news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 102,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.73, for a total transaction of $5,093,296.87. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 6,081,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,412,456.51. This represents a 1.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 38,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $1,920,160.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,899,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,543,443.84. This trade represents a 0.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 528,748 shares of company stock valued at $24,783,511. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JFrog stock opened at $50.01 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $50.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.95 and a beta of 1.07.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. JFrog had a negative net margin of 18.18% and a negative return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. JFrog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.70 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

