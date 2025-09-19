Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 32,119 Shares of SURO Capital Corp. $SSSS

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SURO Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,119 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of SURO Capital worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in SURO Capital by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,519,000 after purchasing an additional 356,653 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of SURO Capital by 9.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,274,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 109,660 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SURO Capital by 12.2% in the first quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 378,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 41,200 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of SURO Capital by 7.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 225,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SURO Capital by 46.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 142,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 45,085 shares during the period. 12.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SURO Capital news, CEO Mark D. Klein acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.45 per share, for a total transaction of $84,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,530,590 shares in the company, valued at $12,933,485.50. This represents a 0.66% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SSSS shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on SURO Capital from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SURO Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SURO Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of SURO Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $10.00 price target on shares of SURO Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

SURO Capital Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of SSSS stock opened at $9.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 22.50 and a quick ratio of 22.50. SURO Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.80.

SURO Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. SURO Capital had a net margin of 2,015.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million.

SURO Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. SURO Capital’s payout ratio is currently -52.91%.

SURO Capital Company Profile

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growth capital, late stage and venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional office in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

