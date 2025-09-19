Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 5,574 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. $PRVA

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 50.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Privia Health Group by 28.7% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.58.

PRVA stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $521.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.97 million. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 2.13%. Privia Health Group’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Privia Health Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

