Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 22,564 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 59.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,541,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,113 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth $72,063,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,373,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,590,000 after purchasing an additional 632,029 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 29.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,621,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,497,000 after buying an additional 601,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at about $31,811,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 price target on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.40.

SWK opened at $79.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.20. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $53.91 and a one year high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.550-4.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.40%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

