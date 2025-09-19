Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. $BFH

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BFH. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 947.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 182.8% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 28.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bread Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BFH opened at $63.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.85. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.46. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.21 and a 12-month high of $68.01.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.69 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 6.05%.The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Bread Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.21%.

Bread Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 27th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BFH shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Bread Financial from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Bread Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. BTIG Research set a $105.00 price objective on Bread Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.91.

Insider Activity

In other Bread Financial news, Director John J. Fawcett acquired 1,027 shares of Bread Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,458.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,560.58. This represents a 11.07% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

