Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Granite Construction Incorporated $GVA

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,016 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 11.3% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 238,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,019,000 after buying an additional 24,203 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the first quarter worth $1,071,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 8.3% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 45,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 208.6% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 9,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the first quarter worth $265,000.

Shares of NYSE GVA opened at $109.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.89. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52-week low of $69.08 and a 52-week high of $112.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. Granite Construction had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Granite Construction has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.99%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Granite Construction presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $76.00.

In other news, SVP Michael G. Tatusko sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 29,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,510. This trade represents a 6.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Louis E. Caldera sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $165,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,806.16. This represents a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,525 shares of company stock valued at $608,314. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

