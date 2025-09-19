Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in TransUnion $TRU

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TransUnion by 319.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 1,651.8% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 20,168 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in TransUnion by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $86,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 65,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,648,783.04. The trade was a 1.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 755 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $66,787.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,425.86. This trade represents a 11.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,309 shares of company stock valued at $923,789 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TransUnion from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen cut TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on TransUnion from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on TransUnion from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.64.

TransUnion Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $92.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.63. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 46.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.71. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $66.38 and a twelve month high of $113.17.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 8.99%.TransUnion’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. TransUnion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.030-4.140 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.990-1.040 EPS. Analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

