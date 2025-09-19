Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.12 Million Position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. $ARLO

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 188.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,023 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARLO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,953,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,244,000 after acquiring an additional 132,350 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,679,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,580,000 after acquiring an additional 13,307 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 115.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,552,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,325,000 after acquiring an additional 830,770 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 23.5% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,853,000 after acquiring an additional 267,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 11.7% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,107,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,932,000 after acquiring an additional 116,299 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Arlo Technologies from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Arlo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Insider Activity at Arlo Technologies

In other news, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 113,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $2,114,206.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 809,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,026,454.40. This represents a 12.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 520,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $9,057,691.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,621,835 shares in the company, valued at $28,219,929. The trade was a 24.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,934,479 shares of company stock worth $33,280,072 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arlo Technologies Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE:ARLO opened at $18.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.68 and a beta of 1.75. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $19.25.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 1.38%.The firm had revenue of $129.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Arlo Technologies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.180 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

Featured Articles

