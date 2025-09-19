Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Weave Communications, Inc. $WEAV

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) by 42.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 159,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,491 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Weave Communications were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEAV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Weave Communications by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 313,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after buying an additional 117,525 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Weave Communications by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Weave Communications by 176.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 985,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,681,000 after purchasing an additional 628,705 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Weave Communications by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 824,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,127,000 after purchasing an additional 240,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEAV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Weave Communications from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Weave Communications from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.10.

Weave Communications Stock Performance

Weave Communications stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.21 million, a P/E ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.16.

Insider Activity

In other Weave Communications news, CEO Brett T. White sold 53,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total transaction of $417,056.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,922,071 shares in the company, valued at $14,857,608.83. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Marcus Bertilson sold 13,836 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total transaction of $106,952.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 338,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,316.16. The trade was a 3.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,741 shares of company stock valued at $724,618. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

About Weave Communications

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

