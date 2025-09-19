Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $783,000 Stock Holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. $REZI

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies in the first quarter worth about $34,239,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,196,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,084,000 after purchasing an additional 683,714 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,664,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,065,000 after purchasing an additional 465,571 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 1,123.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 263,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 242,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,205,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,234,000 after purchasing an additional 223,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R purchased 228,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.63 per share, with a total value of $7,686,909.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 13,270,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,294,784.42. This trade represents a 1.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew C. Teich purchased 29,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,934.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 332,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,372.72. The trade was a 9.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,545,693 shares of company stock valued at $194,098,517 and have sold 136,021 shares valued at $4,091,809. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock opened at $41.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 2.24. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.18 and a 1-year high of $41.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.12.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a positive return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Resideo Technologies’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Resideo Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.870 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REZI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Resideo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

