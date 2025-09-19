Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $842,000 Stake in Banner Corporation $BANR

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Banner were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Banner by 122.8% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,142,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,888,000 after acquiring an additional 630,004 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the 1st quarter valued at $40,078,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Banner by 20.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,047,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,554,000 after purchasing an additional 345,607 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Banner by 86.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 249,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,898,000 after purchasing an additional 115,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Banner by 11.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 845,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,936,000 after buying an additional 88,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Banner stock opened at $67.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.73. Banner Corporation has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $78.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $162.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.96 million. Banner had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 10.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that Banner Corporation will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is 36.57%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BANR. DA Davidson upped their price target on Banner from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen cut Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.17.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

