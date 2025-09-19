Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. $ABG

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. eCIO Inc. purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Asbury Automotive Group

In related news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 1,132 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.26, for a total value of $286,690.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 11,267 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,480.42. The trade was a 9.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dean Calloway sold 400 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.40, for a total value of $101,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 5,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,048. The trade was a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,957 shares of company stock valued at $745,501. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

ABG stock opened at $245.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $241.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.89. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.68 and a 1-year high of $312.56.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $7.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 3.13%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 26.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABG shares. Stephens raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $335.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Cfra set a $225.00 target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.00.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

