Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westbourne Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Siren L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 636.2% during the 1st quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 36,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 31,808 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 68,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 217,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,371,000 after acquiring an additional 16,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRVL opened at $74.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.42 and its 200 day moving average is $67.51. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.08 and a fifty-two week high of $127.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.99 billion, a PE ratio of -571.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 29th. Melius Research raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $124.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mark Casper sold 3,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $217,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,743.05. The trade was a 14.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

