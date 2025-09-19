Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. $FELE

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 146.5% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 72,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 43,143 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the first quarter worth about $1,211,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 11.4% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 36,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 491.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 58,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Stock Up 1.9%

Franklin Electric stock opened at $96.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.07. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.87 and a 12 month high of $111.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $587.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.61 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 8.71%. Franklin Electric has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.950-4.250 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, June 13th that permits the company to buyback 1,200,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is presently 27.39%.

Insider Activity at Franklin Electric

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total transaction of $983,829.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,003.13. The trade was a 55.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FELE shares. Wall Street Zen raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

