Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. $ATRC

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. cut its position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,823 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of AtriCure worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 135.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,593 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,481 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in AtriCure by 46.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $108,900.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 83,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,047,893.20. The trade was a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $91,450.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 71,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,077.76. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,952 shares of company stock worth $655,633 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $36.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.61 and a beta of 1.62. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $43.11.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $136.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.17 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a negative net margin of 7.27%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. AtriCure has set its FY 2025 guidance at -0.390–0.340 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on AtriCure from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $54.00 target price on AtriCure in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.89.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

