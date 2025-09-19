Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 16,493 Shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. $HASI

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 35.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,493 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 441.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,997,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,404,000 after buying an additional 1,628,182 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,058,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $12,371,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 40.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,311,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,345,000 after acquiring an additional 374,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.0% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,020,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,811,000 after acquiring an additional 330,314 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Up 2.0%

NYSE:HASI opened at $28.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.58. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.98 and a twelve month high of $36.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.87. The company has a quick ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is presently 108.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.38.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

