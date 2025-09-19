Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 209 Shares of Black Hills Corporation $BKH

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKH. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 15.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Black Hills by 215.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Black Hills by 59.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKH opened at $58.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64. Black Hills Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $54.92 and a fifty-two week high of $65.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.77.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The company had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.69 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Black Hills has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Black Hills Corporation will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.01%.

Separately, Bank of America raised Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Black Hills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

