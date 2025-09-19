Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 26,555 Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. $XENE

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 46.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,555 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,854,000 after acquiring an additional 32,486 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 183,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 367,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,321,000 after acquiring an additional 78,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,914,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,240,000 after acquiring an additional 51,276 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XENE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.30.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $37.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.27 and its 200-day moving average is $33.88. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.74 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.