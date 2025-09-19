Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 7 Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 551 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,913,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FICO shares. Griffin Securities set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,230.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Baird R W upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird raised Fair Isaac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2,021.00 to $1,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,590.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,101.71.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,524.09 on Friday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 52-week low of $1,300.00 and a 52-week high of $2,402.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,466.43 and a 200 day moving average of $1,720.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.35.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $8.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.75 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $536.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.40 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 32.80%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.25 EPS. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.150-29.150 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,011 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.50, for a total transaction of $9,241,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,138 shares in the company, valued at $64,787,175. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 18,032 shares of company stock valued at $28,153,015 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

