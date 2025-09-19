Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in CONMED Corporation $CNMD

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CONMED Corporation (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,558 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of CONMED worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CONMED by 41.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,237,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,747,000 after buying an additional 360,336 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 36.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,174,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,900,000 after acquiring an additional 311,288 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in CONMED by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 702,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,431,000 after acquiring an additional 38,580 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 634,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,328,000 after purchasing an additional 9,619 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CONMED by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,050,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Charles Farkas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $107,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,253.68. This trade represents a 11.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of CONMED stock opened at $51.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.55. CONMED Corporation has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $78.00.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $342.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.42 million. CONMED had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. CONMED has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.550 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CONMED Corporation will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of CONMED from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Further Reading

