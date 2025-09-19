HMS Capital Management LLC Has $8.38 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

HMS Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,027 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 3.8% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 93,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 39,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 45,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.02, for a total value of $11,776,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,398,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,839,029,289.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 297,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.19, for a total value of $53,064,447.43. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,749,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,937,396.57. This trade represents a 3.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,819,522 shares of company stock worth $642,506,300. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $176.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.02. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $184.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.47.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

