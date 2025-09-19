Holcim Ltd Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Holcim Ltd Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

HCMLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Monday, July 14th. Zacks Research upgraded Holcim from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Holcim from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th.

Shares of HCMLY opened at $17.25 on Friday. Holcim has a 1 year low of $15.14 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Holcim AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company worldwide. It operates through North America; Latin America; Europe; Asia, Middle East & Africa; and Solutions & Products segments. The company offers cement, clinker, and other cementitious materials; ready-mix concrete; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and precast, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, roofing systems, insulation tile adhesives, facade solutions, and contracting and services.

