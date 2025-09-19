Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN Shares Acquired by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 356,096 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,190 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $5,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,462.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 212,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 198,796 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 36,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 111,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 99,980.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 9,998 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on HBAN. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.79.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 41,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $739,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 299,361 shares in the company, valued at $5,388,498. This represents a 12.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $17.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.83. The company has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $18.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

